Save up to $250 on Moog synths at Sweetwater this Black Friday

If there's one deal we can all get behind this Black Friday, it's a whopping $250 off a Moog Sub Phatty, which is just what Sweetwater is offering right now.
Not only that but the retailer has also dropped $100 on the Moog Grandmother, Moog Minitaur, Moog Mother-32 and Moog DFAM.
The original Minimoog Model D was a revolutionary instrument that put synthesis into the hands of generations of keyboard players. It promoted exploration and found a niche in almost every genre of popular music.
Over the past decade, Moog has more than lived up to Bob's legacy with a slew of new and inspiring instruments.
Any saving on a Moog synth is worthy one, so when you start shaving $$$s off such modern classic instruments then you know they can't be ignored. While the Sub Phatty is not the newest Moog on the block, dropping it by $250 certainly makes it an enticing option for all the low-end synth lovers out there.
Shop the Sweetwater Moog deals now.
Sweetwater Moog synth deals
Moog Sub Phatty: was $799, now $549.99
A truly stimulating instrument that punches above its weight to live up to the Moog legacy and hey, it's an absolute snip at this price.View Deal
Moog DFAM: was $599.99, now $499.99
Save $100 on this unique and inspiring percussion synth, and the perfect partner to the Mother-32. View Deal
Moog Grandmother: was $899.99, now $799.99
A fine semi-modular synth with genuine Moog pedigree. You might just consider selling your grandmother to get one... especially at this price.View Deal
Moog Mother-32: was $599.99, now $499.99
Moog has delivered an exciting entry point into the world of patchable analogue synthesis and you can get $100 off the price at Sweetwater.View Deal
Moog Minitaur: was $499.99, now $399.99
This powerful, felixible, deep bass synth with that classic Moog solid build was well priced even before Sweetwater sliced $100 off.View Deal
