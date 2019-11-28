Save up to $250 on Moog synths at Sweetwater this Black Friday

If there's one deal we can all get behind this Black Friday, it's a whopping $250 off a Moog Sub Phatty, which is just what Sweetwater is offering right now.

Not only that but the retailer has also dropped $100 on the Moog Grandmother, Moog Minitaur, Moog Mother-32 and Moog DFAM.

The original Minimoog Model D was a revolutionary instrument that put synthesis into the hands of generations of keyboard players. It promoted exploration and found a niche in almost every genre of popular music.

Over the past decade, Moog has more than lived up to Bob's legacy with a slew of new and inspiring instruments.

Any saving on a Moog synth is worthy one, so when you start shaving $$$s off such modern classic instruments then you know they can't be ignored. While the Sub Phatty is not the newest Moog on the block, dropping it by $250 certainly makes it an enticing option for all the low-end synth lovers out there.

Shop the Sweetwater Moog deals now.

Sweetwater Moog synth deals

Moog Sub Phatty: was $799, now $549.99

A truly stimulating instrument that punches above its weight to live up to the Moog legacy and hey, it's an absolute snip at this price.

Moog Grandmother: was $899.99, now $799.99

A fine semi-modular synth with genuine Moog pedigree. You might just consider selling your grandmother to get one... especially at this price.

Moog Mother-32: was $599.99, now $499.99

Moog has delivered an exciting entry point into the world of patchable analogue synthesis and you can get $100 off the price at Sweetwater.

Moog Minitaur: was $499.99, now $399.99

This powerful, felixible, deep bass synth with that classic Moog solid build was well priced even before Sweetwater sliced $100 off.

