Save up to $200 off M1 Pro-equipped MacBook Pros for President’s Day

Apple’s new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros might be relatively new, but that hasn't stopped a few places knocking decent money off them for the sharp-eyed bargain hunters. With President's Day upon us that's exactly what Amazon has done, knocking $200 off a pair of MacBook Pros bearing the new M1 Pro chip.

Both models feature the all-new design, Apple's supercharged M1 Pro chip and ideal specs for processor-heavy musical applications. These new MacBook also takes pride of place at the top of our best laptops for music production buyer's guide.

Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch, 512GB: $1,999 , $1,799

A sweet $200 saving on the smaller of the new MacBook Pros, with a killer spec to boot. You get an M1 Pro chip with 8‑core CPU and 14‑core GPU, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD. If you're looking to upgrade your music-making machine in 2022, this is a killer spec to consider.

Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch, 1TB: $2,499 , $2,299

Need more storage? This MacBook Pro model also features the mega M1 Pro chip, but also includes a 10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU, 16GB RAM and 1TB, leaving you plenty of room for projects, samples and more. A beast of a machine, and a $200 discount.

The Touch Bar is no longer present - we can’t say we’re sad to see it go - and there’s enhanced connectivity that includes three ThunderBolt 4 ports, an SDXC card slot, an HDMI port and a headphone jack that now supports high-impedance headphones.

As predicted, the MagSafe power cable connector has returned, and the fast charge feature means that you can juice up to 50% in 30 minutes.

Other features include a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, an improved array of mics, and a “high-fidelity” six-speaker sound system that promises 80 percent more bass than the one it replaces. Spatial Audio playback is supported, too.

They might not have the top-of-the-range M1 Max processor in them, but these machines hit an excellent sweet spot that balances price and performance, and with these discounts, they look even better. Want to know more? Read our latest MacBook Pro 14-inch review.

