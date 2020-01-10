Save up to $160 on Waves' latest plugins in their epic January sale

Is your new year's resolution to make more music in 2020? If so, it's important that you have the right gear to hand to help you make good on your intention. Thankfully, the Waves best new plugins sale makes it even easier to sound bigger and better than ever this year.

The sale includes 7 of Waves' hottest new plugins and software, including CLA MixHub, Bass Fingers and the Abbey Road Studio 3 - ideal if you're a fan of mixing on headphones - in addition to a couple of cool saturator and distortion options.

Check out the full list below: