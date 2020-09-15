Save up to $150 off studio headphones and in-ear monitors right now at Sweetwater

With Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday on the horizon, we’re officially entering deals season. If you’ve been saving up or waiting for the right time to pounce on a great music gear deal, now could be your chance.

While these aren’t Prime Day music deals, per se, these studio headphones and in-ear monitors discounts from Sweetwater are well worth a look if you’re in the market for a new set of studio cans or IEMs.

Studio headphones are an absolute essential for anyone who spends a lot of time making music at home or on the go. Not all models are created equal – some will become uncomfortable quickly, while others won't last more than a few DJ sets – but you can stand by the quality and performance of brands like Shure, Sennhesier, Beyerdynamic and AKG, all of which are available at reduced prices here.

While live shows are few and far between, in-ear monitors are a great option for home practice and, if during lockdown you’ve been pondering an upgrade from wedges to in-ears, we’d recommend you start getting used to them now before you play your next gig.

Studio headphones and in-ear monitor deals

AKG K275 closed-back headphones: were $99, now just $69

These closed-back, foldable headphones are built to last with all critical components made of metal, while the headband is adjustable and the ear pads are soft to avoid fatigue. If you want to hear the detail in your recording, the K275’s 50mm transducers help deliver great low-frequency response.View Deal

Beyerdynamic DT 770 Pro headphones: were $179, now $159

Recommended in our guide to the best budget studio headphones , our experts describe the DT770 Pros as being “extremely well-balanced across the audible spectrum, with detailed highs and an innovative bass reflex system that delivers just enough weighty sub-200Hz punch for that feel-good factor when tracking.” Both the 80 and 32 ohm models are currently on sale.View Deal

AKG K245 open-back headphones: were $89, now just $59

If you’re looking for a bargain, this is it. These foldable cans will take plenty of abuse and provide day-long comfort, all while delivering great sound for mixing, DJ-ing or music listening.View Deal

Shure SE425 sound isolating earphones: save $150, now $199

These dual driver-equipped sound isolating in-ears deliver up to 37dB of noise cancellation, ideal for music listening, personal practice or personal monitoring on-stage. The included Bluetooth adapter provides up to 10 hours of battery life. Normally you would pay $349 for these bad boys, but right now, they benefit from a massive $150 discount.View Deal

Sennheiser IE 40 Pro Monitors: were $99.95, now just $79.95

Another top recommendation, this time from best in-ear monitors guide. Dynamic drivers help deliver a natural sound, with articulate highs and plenty of oomph in the low-end, without being overpowering. Whether you’re a DJ or a drummer, these will deliver high performance and long-term comfort.View Deal

