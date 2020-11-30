Save up to $100 on Apple’s M1 Mac mini: is this your next music production computer?

While Apple’s new M1-powered MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro have hogged a lot of the limelight since their launch, it’s worth sparing a thought for the new M1 Mac mini, which has the potential to be a great little music computer at a great price.
This is particularly true this Cyber Monday, because the M1 Mac mini is currently available at a tidy discount courtesy of B&H Photo.
Apple M1 Mac mini 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD:
$699 $639 at B&H
Get the cheapest version of the new M1 Mac mini for a super-low price and with a $60 saving. You can save even more if you add more RAM and/or storage.
8GB RAM, 512GB SSD:
$899 $829| 8GB RAM, 1TB SSD: $1,099 $1,029 | 8GB RAM, 2TB SSD: $1,499 $1,399 | 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD: $899 $849 | 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD: $1,099 $1,049 | 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD: $1,299 $1249 | 16GB RAM, 2TB SSD: $1,699, $1,599View Deal
The entry-level model - with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD - can be had for as little as $639, giving you a $60 discount, but if you buy a higher-spec machine you can save even more. The 16GB, 2TB M1 Mac mini, for example, is down to $1,599 - a full $100 cheaper than the standard price.
So, if you want an M1 Mac but don’t need a laptop, this is the deal for you, but place your pre-order quick because this offer ends tonight.
