Save up to $100 on Apple’s M1 Mac mini: is this your next music production computer?

While Apple’s new M1-powered MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro have hogged a lot of the limelight since their launch, it’s worth sparing a thought for the new M1 Mac mini, which has the potential to be a great little music computer at a great price.

This is particularly true this Cyber Monday , because the M1 Mac mini is currently available at a tidy discount courtesy of B&H Photo.

The entry-level model - with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD - can be had for as little as $639, giving you a $60 discount, but if you buy a higher-spec machine you can save even more. The 16GB, 2TB M1 Mac mini, for example, is down to $1,599 - a full $100 cheaper than the standard price.

So, if you want an M1 Mac but don’t need a laptop, this is the deal for you, but place your pre-order quick because this offer ends tonight.

