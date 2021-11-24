Save up to $100 off Roland TR-06 and TR-6S drum machines with Amazon's groovy Black Friday discounts

With the Black Friday music deals rolling in thick and fast, it’s the perfect time to expand your arsenal of sounds and hardware. Amazon is helping you to do this by cutting the price on a rage of Roland gear, including some great savings on some of its most popular drum machines. Right now, there’s a massive $100 off the Roland TR-06- that’s a 25% discount - and $60 off the Roland TR-6S.

Roland TR-06: was $399, now $299

The Roland TR-06 is derived from Roland’s classic ’80s TR-606 drum machine, meaning its pedigree is steeped in EDM and electronic music history. As well as giving you a detailed hardware replica of this iconic drum machine, the TR-06 builds on the format with modern features including advanced sound-shaping, improved sequencing, software plugin integration and trigger I/O for easy connectivity with modular gear.

Roland TR-6S drum machine: $409.99, now $349.99

The TR-6S from Roland takes its cues from its big brother, the TR-8S. It offers a six-track drum machine with tuning and decay controls per-drum, a 16-step sequencer, on-board effects, sample-import via the SD card slot, and a full FM sound generator for augmenting your drum sounds. There’s USB audio/MIDI connectivity too, and the free Roland TR-Editor makes getting under the hood of your beats simple. Get it now for less!

The Roland TR-06 takes the classic TR-606 format and builds on it for contemporary beat-making. As well as more detailed sound editing with tuning, decay, and pan on each instrument, you can manipulate the virtual circuit gain for each sound too - something that isn’t possible on its single-circuit analog counterpart.

There’s FX too, with an on-board compressor to add punch, and the versatile tempo delay offers an extra rhythmic dimension to your patterns.

The sequencing capabilities have been enhanced, offering 16-steps just like the TR-606, but here you have greater control with sub-step, step loop and probability controls for each step to incorporate more variation into your patterns.

Roland has also added integration options for the rest of your gear too. USB and MIDI means that the TR-606 communicates seamlessly with your DAW, as well as the the plugin version of the TR-606. Plus there’s 5 trigger output jacks, and one trigger input, allowing you to hook the TR-06 to your modular gear and sequence direct from the little silver box! Read out full Roland TR-06 review for more.

Elsewhere, Amazon has discounted the TR-6S, which offers a hugely powerful sound and feature set for even less. With this Black Friday deal, you can bag the TR-6S for $349.99, down $60 from its regular $409.99 price.

Inside, there’s sounds based on multiple Roland classics such as the 808, 909, 707 and 606, arranged into 128 presets, with a further 128 slots for you to freely mix and match the sounds for your own custom kits.

As well as this, it features an FM sound engine for you to create hybrid sounds and effects within your beats. Plus, you can import your own samples too thanks to the included SD Card port, allowing you to add sounds from your own productions into your patterns with ease.

The fun doesn’t stop there, because Roland has included a heap of effects ranging from filtering, transient-shaping, distortion and saturation to modulation, delays, reverbs and more.

There’s a 16-step sequencer, USB audio/MIDI interface, and it can even run off batteries for mobile beat-making! Diver deeper in our full Roland TR-6S review.

