Save $/£400 on Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro: a great music-making laptop at the lowest price we’ve seen yet

If you’re a music producer, one of the few unattractive things about Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro is the price. This is a great laptop for running a DAW and plugins on, but it’s not exactly cheap.

Right now, though, you can bag a Space Grey, 16-inch, ninth-gen 6-core Intel Core i7 MacBook Pro at Amazon for $/£1,999, which is $/£400 less than you’d usually pay. This comes with a 512GB SSD and 16GB RAM.

We can’t recall seeing this particular machine drop below the two grand mark before, so it’s definitely a deal to be seriously considered if you want a high-spec laptop with a large display.

Note that, in the US, the price has dropped to $2,099 as standard, with a further $100 being taken off when you go to the checkout.

