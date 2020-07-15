Save $/£400 on Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro: a great music-making laptop at the lowest price we’ve seen yet

If you’re a music producer, one of the few unattractive things about Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro is the price. This is a great laptop for running a DAW and plugins on, but it’s not exactly cheap.
Right now, though, you can bag a Space Grey, 16-inch, ninth-gen 6-core Intel Core i7 MacBook Pro at Amazon for $/£1,999, which is $/£400 less than you’d usually pay. This comes with a 512GB SSD and 16GB RAM.
We can’t recall seeing this particular machine drop below the two grand mark before, so it’s definitely a deal to be seriously considered if you want a high-spec laptop with a large display.
Note that, in the US, the price has dropped to $2,099 as standard, with a further $100 being taken off when you go to the checkout.
This is the first time we've seen this model - which has a 512GB SSD and 16GB RAM - dip below $2,000, so now's a great time to buy. Note that $100 of the discount is applied at checkout.View Deal
The entry-level 16-inch MacBook Pro is down to less than £2,000 in the UK - the cheapest we've seen it so far. A 512GB SSD and 16GB RAM are included as standard.View Deal