Save $500 on a Korg Kronos this Black Friday and get the synth workstation of your dreams

Korg’s Kronos synth workstation is all kinds of lovely, but it’s also on the pricey side. What good news it is, then, that you can save $500 on each of the three models, so whether you want the 61-, 73- or 88-key version, Black Friday is the perfect time to buy.

With its storming synth engines, powerful sequencing capabilities and excellent interfacing, the Kronos has become a firm favourite among professional keyboard players and studio hounds alike. In fact, it could be seen as the pinnacle of the workstation paradigm, with its 8-inch touchscreen putting you in complete control.

And then there are those prices: $3,299.99 for the 88-key version, $2,999.99 for the 73-note model, and $2,599.99 for the Kronos 61. To repeat, that’s $500 off each model - a hefty discount in anyone’s Black Friday book.

Best Korg Kronos Black Friday deals

Korg Kronos 88: $3,799.99 $3,299.99 at Guitar Center

With its 88-note hammer action keyboard, the Kronos 88 is perfect for pianists, and its phenomenal synthesis and sequencing capabilities mean that it's ready for anything. And did we mention that you can save $500?

View Deal

Korg Kronos 73: $3,499.99 $2,999.99 at Guitar Center

If you want a Kronos with a hammer action keyboard but also need something a bit more portable, the 73-note model could be the one to go for. And with $500 off, you'd be advised to go for it now.

View Deal