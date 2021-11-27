Save $200 on the Gretsch G2420T Streamliner Single Cutaway Hollowbody

Now this is the kind of Black Friday guitar deal we like to see! We loved the Gretsch G2420T when we reviewed its non-Bigsby iteration, and a Gretsch with a Bigsby is something everyone needs to try! And $200 off at Musician's Friend sounds like a very good excuse to us.

Gretsch G2420T Streamliner $549.99 Gretsch G2420T Streamliner $549.99 $349.99 A great value guitar becomes an absolute bargain; this Gretsch sounds as good as it looks thanks to a pair of versatile Broad'Tron pickups and an iconic Bigsby tremolo.

Gretsch Streamliners are a benchmark of electric guitar value; the Broad'Tron pickups are some of the very best we've encountered under $500 and the $349.99 on this stunning Walnut Stain hollowbody guitar.

Crunch, twang and clarity are all here in spades, with the added expression of the Bigsby tremolo taking it to a new level.

