Save $100 on this Tweed Fender Hot Rod Deluxe thanks to Guitar Center's President's Day sale

President's Day is upon us, and we've seen deals from some of music's biggest brands and retailers already. Guitar Center is always eager to provide a killer discount during public holidays like this and their President's Day sale is no different, with a tasty $100 off the Fender Tweed Hot Rod Deluxe until Feb 23rd. If you're in the market for a tube amp that'll fulfil your gigging needs, then you may have just found the one.

Fender tube amps are regarded as some of the very best in the business. While the Black and Silverface eras of Fender amps are some of the most recognisable, the prices that those amps demand can price a lot of people out of getting that iconic tone. That is, until now - with the Hot Rod Deluxe delivering smooth cleans and a classic breakup which will have your audience (or neighbours) wishing they had one too.

