Save big on Ableton Live 11 bundles at Thomann this Black Friday

Everyone's favourite DAW, Ableton Live, has taken a hit right in the price point at Thomann this Black Friday. The German retail giant is offering 26% off download versions of Suite, Standard and Intro bundles, saving you up to a maximum of £130 at the checkout.

What is considered as the gold standard of DAWs for producers, the world over, Ableton Live, is now in its 11th iteration. At the top of the tree is Ableton Live 11 Suite, which you can now download for the low, low price of just £379 (normal price £509).

In the middle of the pack is the Standard edition and while it's not rocking as many of the features as Suite, you still get more than enough sample content and instruments to get you by. Thomann has seen fit to take £76 off the full price this Cyber Weekend (£295) dropping it to a cool £219.

Last but not least is the Intro edition, which includes plenty of new features added to version 11. You can pick up your copy for just £50 (was £67).

Ableton Live 11 Suite: was £509 Ableton Live 11 Suite: was £509 , now £379

Save £130 on the download version of Ableton's flagship Live 11 bundle at Thomann this Black Friday.

Ableton Live 11 Standard: was £295 Ableton Live 11 Standard: was £295 , now £219

You might not get the unlimited this-that-and-everything of Live Suite, the Standard edition still delivers on all fronts with regards to bundled content.



Ableton Live 11 Intro: was £67 Ableton Live 11 Intro: was £67 , now £50

Over 5GB of library content and up to 21 audio effects are just some of the specs that can be yours for just £50 with this download version of Ableton Live 11 Intro.

