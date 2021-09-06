Save big in the Guitar Center Labor Day sale with epic discounts on guitars, pianos, drums and studio gear

Make your Labor Day a musical one with savings on gear from Fender, Martin, PRS, KRK, Alesis, Casio and more
(Image credit: Guitar Center )
Labor Day has landed, which means only one thing - epic savings on a range of music gear. The folks over at Guitar Center have just announced their outstanding Labor Day sale, which sees massive discounts on everything you need to make music. So whether you're a shredder looking for the ultimate electric guitar, a producer looking to achieve the best mix with a new set of studio monitors, or a drummer looking to practice in peace with one of the best electronic drum sets, you'll find it in this fantastic sales event.
All the big guns are represented here, from Fender, Epiphone and PRS, to KRK, Casio and Alesis. So no matter what instrument you play, or musical style, you'll be sure to find something to get excited about. Although, you better be quick. You have until 8 September to bag yourself a bargain.
We've pulled together a few of our favourite deals from various categories. Check them out below.
Check out more from the Guitar Center Labor Day sale below.