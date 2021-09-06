Save big in the Guitar Center Labor Day sale with epic discounts on guitars, pianos, drums and studio gear

Labor Day has landed, which means only one thing - epic savings on a range of music gear. The folks over at Guitar Center have just announced their outstanding Labor Day sale , which sees massive discounts on everything you need to make music. So whether you're a shredder looking for the ultimate electric guitar , a producer looking to achieve the best mix with a new set of studio monitors , or a drummer looking to practice in peace with one of the best electronic drum sets , you'll find it in this fantastic sales event.

All the big guns are represented here, from Fender, Epiphone and PRS, to KRK, Casio and Alesis. So no matter what instrument you play, or musical style, you'll be sure to find something to get excited about. Although, you better be quick. You have until 8 September to bag yourself a bargain.

We've pulled together a few of our favourite deals from various categories. Check them out below.

Casio CDP-S100 Piano: Was $449.99, now $349.99 Casio CDP-S100 Piano: Was $449.99, now $349.99

When it comes to well-built, affordable stage pianos, it doesn't get much better than the Casio CDP-S100. This sleek piano is perfect for beginners looking for a low-cost option to get started or professionals looking for a basic piano to take on the road. View Deal

Was $379.99, now $329.99

The Nitro Mesh is affordable, easy to set up, and reliable - it's no wonder this fantastic little kit tops our guide to the best beginner electronic drum sets . This kit is the ultimate practice tool for any drummer, allowing you to drum away for hours and hours in relative silence. " data-widget-type="deal">View Deal

$879 , now $649

This quilt top Custom 22 semi-hollow sounds just as good as it looks. The outstanding coil-splittable 85/15 pickups can produce righteous rock tones, sparkling cleans and everything in between - and right now, you can save $230! " data-widget-type="deal">View Deal

Was $599.99, now $499.99

Martin guitars are among the most prestigious in the world, but with that notoriety comes a pretty hefty price tag. The X series gives you the ability to join the ranks of the world's greatest players at a much more affordable price. The 000 body size is smaller than the traditional dreadnought and is perfect for players who want a less bulky instrument. " data-widget-type="deal">View Deal

Was $599, now $499

The Les Paul is famed for its thick, punchy mid-range, as well as its classically handsome good looks. For those not wanting to part with thousands of dollars for a Gibson, an Epiphone Les Paul is a perfect solution, and with $100 off right now, you might want to grab one while you can. " data-widget-type="deal">View Deal

$149.99 , now $109.99

When it comes to studio monitors, KRK is one of the most recognised brands in the world. These 5" monitors deliver a fantastic response and ensure you can hear every detail of your mix. Right now, you can bag yourself $40 off the limited edition silver and black version. " data-widget-type="deal">View Deal

