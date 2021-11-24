Shopping for an affordable electronic drum set? Save $400 on the mighty Roland TD-07KVX at Amazon

There’s no shortage of affordable electronic drum sets out there, but we want to make sure you make the right choice. Before you pull the trigger on one of the many generic electronic kits on the market, you’re going to want to check out this Black Friday drum deal from Amazon, where the excellent Roland TD-07KVX’s price has been demolished by 25%, saving you $400!



There are a few versions of the Roland TD-07 kit, and the TD-07KVX model ranks at the top. As well as the TD-07 module’s 143 studio-quality instrument sounds, there are 25 kit presets, EQ, ambience and 30 multi-effects that you can add to your kits. On top of this the module delivers a Bluetooth connection so you can hook up your smartphone of tablet, cable-free, and jam along to tunes via your favourite music streaming service.

Roland TD-07KVX: $1,599.99 Roland TD-07KVX: $1,599.99 , now $1,199.99

With mesh snare and tom pads, acoustic-style hi-hat mounting, Bluetooth connectivity, USB and 25 excellent kit presets, the TD-07KVX is the top of its range. Don't settle for a generic electronic set this Black Friday, this is the best e-kit deal we've seen so far.

The 12-inch PDX-12 snare pad and 8-inch PDX-8 tom pads are all equipped with Roland’s patented, tension-able dual-ply mesh heads so you can get as close to the feel of an acoustic drum as possible, and the KD-10 kick drum tower delivers a sturdy, realistic response thanks to its cloth-covered, rubber playing surface.

Cymbal-wise, you get the largest cymbal pads in the range, with a 12-inch CY-12C crash cymbal and a 13-inch CY-13R ride. Both of which are choke-able. Another big draw here are the upgraded VH-11 hi-hats, which are mounted to a traditional acoustic hi-hat stand (not included).

There’s connectivity, too, with Bluetooth built into the module so you can jam along to songs from your phone or tablet without needing to plug in, plus the USB socket acts as an audio/MIDI interface when you hook it up to your computer - ideal for recording, or interacting with the 40 free lessons from Melodics, which you’ll receive upon purchase.

These lessons are yours to keep forever, and give you everything you need to start playing your first beats and fills and developing your timing. Alongside the free lessons, the TD-07 module comes with a range of coaching functions on-board to make practicing more fun.

If you’re looking for the best electronic drum set for your money this Black Friday, we think this deal is it. Still need convincing? We reviewed the Roland TD-07KV (the next model down in the range) and were very impressed with the range of features on offer. The TD-07KVX takes everything a step-further, so at this price it’s a no-brainer. Don’t hang around too long as we’re expecting this one to be popular.

