Save 20% on the 5 star-rated Positive Grid Spark 40 guitar and bass amp

This might the best guitar gear investment you can make in the Prime Day music deals – an amp we think is the best value smart practice guitar amp out there, now with 20% off. We can't see the price getting any better than this anytime soon and the latest status from Positive Grid's store is stocks are running low.
Positive Grid has topped its existing 10% off the regular price of a Spark 40 here, that dropped it from $299 down to $269, but by using the discount code SPARK100K at checkout, you can shave another 10% off the end total.
With both discounts applied you can currently get the Spark for just $242.10 (£187.48).
Positive Grid Spark 40 |
Was $299, now: $242
With a complete arsenal of amp models and effects, plus access to over 10,000 tone presets, the Positive Grid Spark 40 is a versatile guitar, bass and acoustic practice amp. But, throw in the additional smart features such as Auto Chords, Smart Jam, Bluetooth and USB connectivity, and you have one of the most powerful practice amps available on the planet. We think this deal will be popular, so get it while you can. Just enter discount code SPARK100K at checkout.View Deal
