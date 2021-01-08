Save 10% a month on Waves’ Music Maker Access subscription, forever

For a lot of us, 2021 got off to a pretty weird start. With basically the whole world staying indoors as much as possible, Waves has decided to do the producers and music makers among us a favour - with 10% off the Waves Music Maker Access plugin subscriptions for life, with the code LIFE10.

With a humongous library of plugins, consisting of effects like delay and modulation to live sound plugins and virtual instruments, Waves has thought of everything you might need to make music in 2021.

Music Maker Access is Waves’ plugin subscription service. For a monthly or annual fee, you can access a wealth of plugins and VST’s which will allow you to take your work to the next level. There are three options when it comes to subscriptions - Silver, Gold and Platinum. Silver contains 16 plugins, and will set you back $6.29 a month after your discount. Gold will get you access to 42 plugins for $8.99 (usually $9.99), and Platinum contains 60 plugins for $17.99 (normally $19.99). Bargain, right?

Upgrade your sound: 10% off plugin subscriptions for life

Make your mixes sound better than ever with discounted access to Waves’ Music Maker Access plans. You’ll have use of up to 60 of the world’s most popular plugins, depending on whether you choose Silver, Gold or Platinum. Your discount is valid for as long as your subscription stays active, so use the code LIFE10 at checkout. This deal is valid until January 25th, so don’t hang around. View Deal

If you’re only after a few specific items, or just prefer to buy things outright, then Waves has got you covered too.

Supercharge your mixes this new year: Buy two, get one free

Until January 13th, buy any two single plugins and get a third free. As long as you’ve got two or more in your basket when you checkout, you’ll be able to pick a free plugin from a massive list of over 90 eligible items. You can redeem this offer as many times as you like. Check out more info on the free plugin terms and conditions page. View Deal

Most famous for their Abbey Road modelled plugins, which accurately emulate the legendary gear that you’ve heard on so many amazing albums, it’s obvious that Waves are good at what they do. The RS124 compressor in particular, which was the secret weapon of Abbey Road engineers during the ‘60s, is a best seller.

Waves also offers ‘Signature series’ plugins, allowing you to use signal chains and effects designed by some of the world’s most successful producers, such as Grammy winners Chris Lord-Alge, Greg Wells and Manny Marroquin. If you’re looking for a quick and easy way to add that professional touch to your mixes in 2021, then Waves has got your back.