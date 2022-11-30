Host, sequence and record your AUv3 plugins with a new music-making app, SAND

By MusicRadar
( Computer Music, Future Music, emusician )
published

The iOS app supports MIDI mapping, so you can control your plugins with an external controller

There are plenty of powerful music-making apps available to iOS users, but what many of them lack is the ability to host third-party AUv3 plugins. (Ableton Note, we're looking at you.)

SAND, a newly released app from developer Matteo Caldari, does just that. It's a grid-based sequencer that'll host, sequence and record your audio plugins on iPad and iPhone. The user can create an unlimited number of tracks, each of which contains a MIDI step editor and space for multiple clips. Plugins can be inserted into each track and opened up for control via their own GUI, while parameters can be individually assigned to knobs within SAND's interface for easy access.

SAND

(Image credit: SAND)

MIDI mapping is available in SAND, and every function in the app can be controlled via an external controller through customized mapping. Caldari demonstrates in the video above by using a Korg nanoKEY Studio to remotely control SAND. 

SAND has only just been released, so it currently lacks a few key features one might expect, such as the ability to work with audio clips and automate plugin parameters. However, Caldari has shared a development roadmap that outlines plans to include these capabilities and many more in future versions. You can request features that you'd like to see, too. 

Download SAND on the App Store. (opens in new tab)

SAND

(Image credit: SAND)
MusicRadar
MusicRadar

MusicRadar is the number one website for music-makers of all kinds, be they guitarists, drummers, keyboard players, DJs or producers...

GEAR: We help musicians find the best gear with top-ranking gear round-ups and high-quality, authoritative reviews by a wide team of highly experienced experts. TIPS: We also provide tuition, from bite-sized tips to advanced work-outs and guidance from recognised musicians and stars. STARS: We talk to musicians and stars about their creative processes, and the nuts and bolts of their gear and technique. We give fans an insight into the craft of music-making that no other music website can.
Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects… image
Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects…
…with the latest issue of Computer Music magazine
More Info