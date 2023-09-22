SampleRadar: 435 free UK urban samples

The UK's urban music scene is flourishing. After grime rose up from the underground to dominate the charts and plant Stormzy on Glastonbury's main stage, drill artists like Central Cee have broken through to find international success.

If you fancy having a crack at putting together your own beats inspired by the sound of UK urban music, the latest edition of SampleRadar would be an excellent place to start. This free sample pack contains five drum kits, 11 multi-sampled software instruments and five tempo-labelled folders of melodic loops and beats, all fit for use in productions for UK rap, hip-hop, grime and drill.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

These samples originally appeared in Future Music Magazine. Check out the latest issue for many more.

