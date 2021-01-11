Roland’s Verselab MV-1 is a standalone music production studio for creating complete songs

GEAR 2021: Roland has launched the Verselab MV-1, which is billed as an all-in-one song production studio. This enables you to create complete tracks without the need to involve a computer, and promises a fast and simple workflow.

The MV-1 could almost be described as a workstation without a keyboard, albeit with a modern twist. Vocals can be recorded via the built-in mic or by plugging a mic into the XLR input (there’s a phantom power option), and vocal effects include Auto-Pitch, Harmonizer and Doubler.

• NAMM 2021 is cancelled, but we'll be covering all the big January gear announcements right here on MusicRadar.

For playing, recording and programming drum and instrument parts, there’s a 4x4 bank of 16 pads and a TR-REC step sequencer. More than 3,000 Zen Core sounds are onboard - with the option to add more via Roland Cloud - so you’ve covered for drums, basslines, melodic parts and more.

There’s also MIDI I/O so, presumably, you’ll also be able to plug in a MIDI keyboard if you wish. Other connectivity options include Stereo 1/4-inch I/O, dual headphones jacks and an SD card slot.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Roland) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Roland) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Roland)

Options to ease the songwriting process include templates, pattern generators and a guided workflow, while mixing and mastering effects are included so that you can give your tracks a pro finish. That said, integration with Roland’s Zenbeats app is also on the way, so you’ll be able to continue to work on your projects there if you wish.