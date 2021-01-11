Roland’s Verselab MV-1 is a standalone music production studio for creating complete songs

GEAR 2021: Roland has launched the Verselab MV-1, which is billed as an all-in-one song production studio. This enables you to create complete tracks without the need to involve a computer, and promises a fast and simple workflow.
The MV-1 could almost be described as a workstation without a keyboard, albeit with a modern twist. Vocals can be recorded via the built-in mic or by plugging a mic into the XLR input (there’s a phantom power option), and vocal effects include Auto-Pitch, Harmonizer and Doubler.
• NAMM 2021 is cancelled, but we'll be covering all the big January gear announcements right here on MusicRadar.
For playing, recording and programming drum and instrument parts, there’s a 4x4 bank of 16 pads and a TR-REC step sequencer. More than 3,000 Zen Core sounds are onboard - with the option to add more via Roland Cloud - so you’ve covered for drums, basslines, melodic parts and more.
There’s also MIDI I/O so, presumably, you’ll also be able to plug in a MIDI keyboard if you wish. Other connectivity options include Stereo 1/4-inch I/O, dual headphones jacks and an SD card slot.
Options to ease the songwriting process include templates, pattern generators and a guided workflow, while mixing and mastering effects are included so that you can give your tracks a pro finish. That said, integration with Roland’s Zenbeats app is also on the way, so you’ll be able to continue to work on your projects there if you wish.
The Verselab MV-1 can be mains- or battery-powered and will be available this month priced at $700. Find out more on the Roland website.