Get more than 90 classic Roland effects for free until the end of 2021 with the Zenology FX plugin

Roland has unveiled the Zenology FX plugin , a new member of the Roland Cloud software family that brings more than 90 of the company’s effects to your DAW.

These include the famous Juno chorus and much-loved tape echo, and are lifted from products such as the CE-1 stompbox and JD-800 synth .

You’ll find delays, modulation effects, distortions and more, along with more unexpected offerings such as the DJFX looper and lo-fi effects from the SP-404 . It’s very much a greatest hits package, it would seem, and we’re promised a simple

control set for ease of use.

The Zenology FX plugin can be tried for free by anyone with a Roland account - this ‘test drive’ period runs until 31 December 2021. After that it’ll be included in all Roland Cloud membership levels starting from the Core tier, which costs $2.99 a month.