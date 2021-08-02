More

Get more than 90 classic Roland effects for free until the end of 2021 with the Zenology FX plugin

The Juno chorus, a vintage tape echo and much more

Roland has unveiled the Zenology FX plugin, a new member of the Roland Cloud software family that brings more than 90 of the company’s effects to your DAW.

These include the famous Juno chorus and much-loved tape echo, and are lifted from products such as the CE-1 stompbox and JD-800 synth.

You’ll find delays, modulation effects, distortions and more, along with more unexpected offerings such as the DJFX looper and lo-fi effects from the SP-404. It’s very much a greatest hits package, it would seem, and we’re promised a simple 

control set for ease of use.

The Zenology FX plugin can be tried for free by anyone with a Roland account - this ‘test drive’ period runs until 31 December 2021. After that it’ll be included in all Roland Cloud membership levels starting from the Core tier, which costs $2.99 a month.

Find out more on the Roland Cloud website.

