ZEN-Core goes hardcore: five classic synths for your DAW or Roland hardware

Roland's ZEN-Core system is a brilliant idea hiding behind some often confusing terminology. The Zenology Pro Collection effectively throws five classic Roland synths at it, and all you need to understand is you get access to these vintage wonder synths through the ZEN-Core system, so can use them on compatible Roland hardware or within the Zenology Pro software in your DAW.

ZEN-Core is another beautiful Roland concept, but it's trying to pack 50 years of Roland ideas into one idea, which might explain why it can be difficult to get your head around. It is essentially one big synthesis engine – with Zenology Pro as the synth in your DAW – that sits in all compatible Roland hardware. It allows you to transfer sounds created on one system – be it hardware or software – to another.

Create sounds in Zenology Pro and spread them around the Zen-Core ecosystem which includes hardware Roland gear like the MC-101, MC-707, Jupiter-X, Jupiter-Xm, Fantom and RD-88. Roland says "your favourite sounds are ready when you are".

Zenology Pro is the sound design core of the system that sits in your DAW.

It essentially comprises a huge and powerful synth with four partials, each of which basically acts as an individual synth with its own oscillator, filter, amplifier, dual LFOs, and effects. You can mix different synthesis types, combining classic analogue styles with Roland's famous PCM system, or do whatever you want and create vast, complex sounds.

Zenology Pro has various 'Model Expansions' which are based on classic Roland gear and the new Pro Collection has five of the best Roland synths in one. You get the Juno-106 with its "gut-punching basses, delicate plucked sounds, and shimmering pads"; the Jupiter-8 with a lush and complex sound that's "been on more hit songs than you can count"; the SH-101 with its fat, monophonic sound now transformed into a fat, polyphonic sound; the JD-800 monster waveform synth; and finally the JX-8P and the hands-on editing functions of its sister programmer, the PG-800.

That little lot would cost you about 20,000 of any currency if you bought the original synths, and all with easy access from Zenology Pro or whatever Zen-Core gear you have. They also use the same modelling technology that Roland's Cloud instruments use so you can bet they sound as good as those expensive, vintage originals.

It's the first time they have been bundled together and you get a significant saving over buying them individually. The ZENOLOGY Pro Collection is available via a Roland Cloud Lifetime Key purchase of $599.

