Roland open brand new store in the home of music making

If you've ever visited London on the hunt for rare guitars, the latest synths, classic retro sparkle kits, mic stands, strings, things and more then you'll have no doubt beaten a path to London's Denmark Street in Soho, just a short step away from Oxford Street's tourist hotbed.

Being part of Denmark street's history is a badge of honour for gear makers globally and we're delighted to announce that Roland have just joined the greats and opened up their first store there.

Wisely recognising the fact that gear only really comes alive when you see, touch it and most importantly hear it, the store is equipped with the full range of Roland kit, plugged in and ready to try out in classic Denmark Street-style.

(Image credit: Roland)

And it's perfect timing for the famous brand who are celebrating their 50th anniversary this year, being a physical full stop to virtual activity and promotions throughout the year.

Having previously held internal 'store within a store' property inside Harrods and the Virgin Megastore on Oxford Street the new Denmark Street shop marks a major investment and step up, following the likes of Yamaha who have their flagship London store (opens in new tab) in nearby Wardour Street.

In addition to Roland kit, there is of course BOSS products to enjoy and the shop promises regular onsite workshops and masterclasses along with 121 after sales care sessions to help musicians get the most from their gear.

(Image credit: Roland)

The store will even feature Roland’s ASX magic, with the store’s lighting, audio and video content being tailored to customers’ tastes.

Drop by for a look around visit the shop and book and pre-book your own personal demo session with one of the Roland Product Specialists. You can even book online – link below.

David Vazquez, CEO of Roland Europe says “We’re delighted to be able to support our customers in central London, and our retail partners nationwide, by showcasing an exciting range of Roland and BOSS products in a brand new Denmark Street showroom.

Having retailed in central London previously, both in Harrods and the Virgin Megastore, we’re excited to return to this iconic music location. Our aim is to once again let musicians experience a wider range of products not currently available in central London.”

Find out more and book your demo on the shops dedicated website here.