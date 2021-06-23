Roland’s GO:MIXER PRO-X looks like its best smartphone audio mixer yet

We’re assuming that Roland’s smartphone-friendly GO:MIXER products have proven to be pretty popular, as the company has just announced a third one, the GO:MIXER Pro-X.

An evolution of the GO:MIXER Pro - which was itself an improvement on the original GO:MIXER - the Pro-X offers even more options for the creator who wants to connect multiple audio sources to their Android or iOS device.

Improvements over the Pro model include a guitar/bass input pad switch to attenuate the signal if you have active pickups, and the ability to use a headset mic or the inline mic on smartphone earbuds as a sound source.

You can connect up to seven audio sources in total, including an XLR mic, guitar or bass, a stereo instrument (a keyboard or drum machine, for example) and two stereo line-level devices.

(Image credit: Roland)

The headphone jack supports an additional mic feed, and there’s a Loop Back function that enables you to mix in audio from the connected mobile device.

Speaking of which, connectivity to your smartphone can be over USB Micro-B or four-pole TRRS analogue jack, and Lightning, USB-C, and four-pole TRRS jack cables are included. The GO:MIXER Pro-X can be powered through the USB connection or, when this isn’t being used, via four AAA batteries. As well as being a mixer, it also works as an audio interface.

The GO:MIXER Pro-X will be available in August priced at $150. Find out more on the Roland website.