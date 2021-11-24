Buying a keyboard this Black Friday? Get $100 off the Roland GO:KEYS 61K from Amazon

The Black Friday music deals are here, and we’re keeping our eyes peeled for deals across the board. Portable electronic keyboards are a Black Friday evergreen, and this year is no exception. Amazon wants to put the fun back into teaching yourself keyboards and piano this winter, knocking $100 off this Roland GO:KEYS 61K.

We recently published our Roland GO:KEYS 61K review and remarked on its light weight and portability, the Bluetooth audio streaming capability and the fact it comes with over 550 sounds on board. It's one of our top beginner keyboard picks, too.

Roland GO:KEYS 61K: was $349 Roland GO:KEYS 61K: was $349 , now $249

The Roland GO:KEYS 61K is a completely wireless, battery-powered, portable solution for playing keyboard. It comes loaded with over 500 sounds, has its own speakers built in and is equipped with Bluetooth for wire-free connectivity. You even get access to free online lessons via Skoove. This feature-packed portable keyboard offers a lot of bang for your buck, and with $100 off for Black Friday, the deal just gets even better!

The Roland GO:KEYS 61K comes with 61 piano-like Ivory Feel keys, which are box-shaped and velocity-sensitive. There’s over 500 sounds on board ranging from pianos to brass, strings, organs, synths and everything in between.

Thanks to the on-board Bluetooth, you can stream music from your device directly into the GO:Keys’ built-in speakers, making this the perfect partner for playing-along to your favourite music.

It also offers MIDI capability over Bluetooth too, allowing you to connect wirelessly to your favourite music-making apps and recording software. No cable-clutter here, just switch on, connect and start playing!

Roland has equipped the GO:Keys 61K with its Loop Mix functionality, which lets you start playing and jamming with the onboard loops to create your own songs easily, in a range of styles, plus Roland is giving you free, three-month access to online piano lessons via Skoove.

Weighing just 8.6lbs, it’s lightweight too, and with battery-powered operation you can take your keyboard with you and make music on-the-go.

