Roland and V-Moda drop limited edition M-100 Master 808 headphones

If you’re feeling like you need to expand your 808 wardrobe on this hallowest of days, then perhaps these limited edition V-Moda Crossfade M-100 Master are for you?

In celebration of #808Day 2019 Roland and V-Moda are releasing the special edition cans for just one month, so you’ll have to hurry if you want to get your mitts on a pair.

The M-100 Master 808 have been designed to sate any hardcore TR-808 fan with the obligatory retro hues found on the legendary beat-machine.

You have exactly one month and one day to get your order in as the offer closes on #909day, when, we’re guessing, they’ll be bringing out the M-100 Master 909? Who knows.