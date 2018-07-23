Roland and Puma announce more 808 sneakers and prepare to release them on #808Day

Roland and clearly think that this 808-inspired sneaker concept has legs. Having announced the RS-0 trainer earlier in the year, the two companies have now unveiled RS-100, another shoe that takes design cues from the classic drum machine.

Described as more retro than the RS-0 but made of modern materials, the RS-100 certainly stands out. It has an orange suede Formstrip with white reflective edges, and is made of white-red pebble leather, black ripstop nylon panels and yellow suede. The sneaker’s inspiration is confirmed by the “Rhythm Composer TR-808, Computer Composer” label on the heel.

Both the RS-100 and RS-0 will be one sale from - you guessed it - #808DAY. To confirm, that’s 8 August 2018. They’ll be available from the Puma website and at retailers. Prices are $130/€110 for the RS-0 and $100/€110 for the RS-100.