Expect classy kicks as Roland and Puma launch TR-808 sneaker

Roland and Adidas showcased a pair of prototype TR-808 sneakers in 2017, but now it looks like the Japanese company has partnered with Puma to create a pair of drum machine-inspired shoes that you can actually buy.

The RS-0 is a reboot of Puma’s Running System trainer from the ‘80s, and is said to be “a cool nod to the past but very futuristic in every way”. It features a premium leather black upper, micro perf vents, 6mm flat reflective laces, reflective midsole details and the signature TR-808 colours - red, orange and yellow - on the Formstrip.

Explicit 808 references can be found with the “Rhythm Composer” and “Bass Drum” labels on the midsole, and there’s both Puma and Roland branding on the tongue label, footbed and anodized metal hangtag.

The Puma RS-0 Roland was launched in Berlin; a price and availability details have still to be confirmed.