Right now you can bag yourself a healthy discount on the Casio PX-S1100 and Casio PX-S1000 beginner pianos this Black Friday

The world of beginner digital pianos is an incredibly competitive one, with more options than ever before fighting for your hard-earned cash, and with so many high-quality instruments available right now, it’s certainly the time to start learning the keys. That said, it can be difficult to navigate your way through the Black Friday keyboard piano deals - but don’t worry we’ve found a couple of great offers on one of the most popular stage pianos around. Right now you can bag $48.99 off the Casio PX-S1100 and stand at Guitar Center and 15% off the Casio PX-S1000 at Musician’s Friend .

Casio is easily one of the biggest names in beginner-friendly keyboards and pianos, with products to suit almost every budget. Arguably the most popular is the PX series, which offers 88-notes and fully weighted keys at a remarkable price. One of the best selling from this range is the PX-S1100 and its older brother the PX-S1000. Both of these sleek looking pianos offer a wealth of features including, the Casio Smart Scaled Hammer Action, a wide range of very usable tones and a damper pedal. So, that’s why when we see these digital pianos on sale we have to shout about it.

Casio PX-S1100, stand & pedalboard: $888.98 Casio PX-S1100, stand & pedalboard: $888.98 , $839.99

Musician’s Friend is currently offering the PX-S1100 with the accompanying stand for only $839.99! Turn your new stage piano into a more permanent installation with the Casio CS-68 stand and SP-34 pedalboard unit. The PX-S1100 also comes with Bluetooth connectivity, meaning you can learn to play along with your favourite songs. This great deal is only available on the white version. Read our Casio PX-S1100 full review.

Casio PX-S1000: 15% off with code BLACKFRIDAY Casio PX-S1000: 15% off with code BLACKFRIDAY

The above model a little out of your price point? Well don’t worry, you can still grab a bargain. Musician’s Friend is currently offering 15% off last years model - the Casio PX-S1000. Okay, it may not come with the Bluetooth connectivity, but with 15% this Black Friday, it is a fantastic deal.

