Output and Reason Studios have brought Arcade and Reason+ together in a single subscription bundle

There’s little doubt that music software subscription services are here to stay, but if you have a few of them, the costs can quickly start to mount up.

We’re pleased to be able to report, then, that you can now get Output Arcade and Reason+ - two of the more high-profile services - together in a single bundle.

Offering a sizable and growing collection of instruments, effects and samples - not to mention the Reason 12 DAW - the Arcade & Reason+ Bundle is full of inspiring, accessible content that you can use to spark new track ideas or improve existing ones. “We are thrilled to partner with Reason to create our first-ever bundle of this kind, allowing music makers even easier access to the tools they need to get creative in the studio,“ says Gregg Lehrman, CEO at Output Inc.

“Both Reason+ and Arcade have the same goal: helping music producers to focus on their creativity and ideation,” adds Niklas Agevik, CEO at Reason Studios. “The pairing of Reason’s virtual studio rack of innovative synthesizers, drum machines, players and audio effects with Arcade’s inspiration machine of samples and playable instruments is the complete creative bundle for music producers, and at an unbeatable price too.”

Speaking of which, the standard price for the bundle will be $249 for the year - a 17% saving on purchasing both subscriptions separately - but between now and 14 July, you can snag it for just $149. Both Arcade and the Reason Rack Plugin run on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats.

Obviously, this deal is great for new users who want to get both Reason+ and Arcade at a discount, and might also interest anyone who currently subscribes to either service on a monthly basis and wants to shift to getting both for a year with a significant saving (or, indeed, anyone who owns a Reason perpetual licence but fancies giving Reason + a try). If you’ve already got an annual subscription to Reason+, though, there’s no way of upgrading to Arcade at a reduced rate.