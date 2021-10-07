More

Output releases Arcade 2.0: one-stop music creation plugin now lets you play chromatic instruments as well as loops

By ( , , )

“What you can do in Arcade used to take a dozen different plugins”

Launched as a loop synth, Output’s Arcade has now been updated to version 2, which adds the option to play chromatic instruments.

The so-called Note Kits feature multisampled, multi-layered sounds with velocity layers and round robins, making Arcade much more versatile. 

There’s also an AI-powered preset generator for your own samples - drag and drop audio into Arcade and it will automatically generate a custom Kit that not only gives you the original sound, locked to tempo and key, but also numerous variations.

Other enhancements include a redesigned Sampler Kit Keyboard with better visual feedback, and a refreshed Tweak page that’s easier to navigate. New content will continue to be added to Arcade on a daily basis.

"It’s really exciting to see a single ecosystem where creators can make music and tap into new content every day,” says Output CEO Gregg Lehrman. “What you can do in Arcade used to take a dozen different plugins. Now, you’ve got vocal chops, chords, melodies, basslines, loops, samples and one shots - all in a single place, all refreshed daily. I wish I had this when I was making music all day, every day."

You can try Arcade free for 30 days, after which it will cost you $10/£9 a month. It runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX format.

Find out more on the Output website.

Ben Rogerson
Ben Rogerson

I’m the Group Content Manager for MusicRadar, specialising in all things tech. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 20 of which I’ve also spent writing about music technology. 
Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects…
…with the latest issue of Computer Music magazine
More Info