Output releases Arcade 2.0: one-stop music creation plugin now lets you play chromatic instruments as well as loops

Launched as a loop synth , Output’s Arcade has now been updated to version 2, which adds the option to play chromatic instruments.

The so-called Note Kits feature multisampled, multi-layered sounds with velocity layers and round robins, making Arcade much more versatile.

There’s also an AI-powered preset generator for your own samples - drag and drop audio into Arcade and it will automatically generate a custom Kit that not only gives you the original sound, locked to tempo and key, but also numerous variations.

Other enhancements include a redesigned Sampler Kit Keyboard with better visual feedback, and a refreshed Tweak page that’s easier to navigate. New content will continue to be added to Arcade on a daily basis.

"It’s really exciting to see a single ecosystem where creators can make music and tap into new content every day,” says Output CEO Gregg Lehrman. “What you can do in Arcade used to take a dozen different plugins. Now, you’ve got vocal chops, chords, melodies, basslines, loops, samples and one shots - all in a single place, all refreshed daily. I wish I had this when I was making music all day, every day."

You can try Arcade free for 30 days, after which it will cost you $10/£9 a month. It runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX format.