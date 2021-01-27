Reason+ puts the rack-based DAW and plugin on a subscription service, with more sounds added every week

Reason Studios has introduced Reason+, a subscription service for its rack-based DAW and plugin . Anyone who signs up not only gets the full version of Reason, with all updates included, but also weekly Sound Packs that are designed to provide a constant flow of inspiration.

“Reason+ is the perfect addition to Ableton Live, Apple Logic, FL Studio or Avid Pro Tools,” says Timothy Self, Chief Experience Officer at Reason Studios. “With all our instruments and effects, combined with a constant stream of inspiring Sound Packs that plug directly into your favourite audio host application, you get great sounds immediately that you can tweak a little or a lot to get that one-of-a-kind sound.”

Reason+ contains more than 70 instruments, effects and MIDI Player effects, and any new Reason Studios devices offered in the future will be immediately available to subscribers. The weekly Sound Packs, meanwhile, will contain instrument and device patches that can be played right away or tweaked to suit your style.

“Like samples, Sound Packs speed up the music-making process, triggering ideas quickly,” continues Timothy Self. “However, unlike samples that often make you sound just like everybody else, Sound Packs take you way beyond. Adjust parameters, add effects, swap an instrument, change signal flow, make it yours. If you want to be unique, original, quirky, Reason+ is what you need.”

You can try Reason+ for 30 days without entering any credit card information, after which a subscription will cost you $19.99/€19.99 a month or $199/€199 year. You still have the option of purchasing any version of Reason 11 outright, too, and existing users can save 50% on their first annual subscription.