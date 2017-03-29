Musikmesse 2017: Radial releases LX-2 passive line splitter and attenuator

MUSIKMESSE 2017: Canada's Radial Engineering has unveiled yet another signal solution in the LX-2 passive line splitter and attenuator.

It allows musicians to send a single source to two different destinations without noise, while input signals can also be attenuated.

An XLR/TRS combo jack is onboard, and a premium Jensen transformer promises to retain top-notch audio integrity, isolating the outputs and minimising ground loops - further aided by ground lift switches on each of the two XLR outputs.

A trim control, meanwhile, allows for adjustment of the input signal, and is activated by a separate switch.

The LX-2 is available now for $219.99.