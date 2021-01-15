PRS shoots for the moon with a new limited edition Lunar Ice finish for John Mayer's signature Silver Sky

GEAR 2021: Since its launch in 2018, the PRS Silver Sky has been one of the most sought-after signature guitars on the market. John Mayer's preference for early 60s Strats allied to PRS's unerring build quality and attention to detail was a winning combo.

We have seen a number of updates to its finishes over the years, and the original rosewood fingerboard models complemented by maple options. Some finishes, such as the limited run Nebula "flip flop" finish were hugely popular, and it's no surprise to see PRS return to the paint shop for 2021, with the special edition Silver Sky in Lunar Ice.

Lunar Ice is ostensibly pink. Indeed, from a certain perspective it calls to mind one of the finest finishes in the Fender swatch look book, Burgundy Mist, but such is the composition of the paint, the colour will change as the angle of the light hitting the guitar changes. It's a polychromatic effect that looks cool in the pictures above and below, but it's really only once you walk into a guitar store that you get that wow moment.

Elsewhere, the Silver Sky formula remains unchanged. The Lunar Ice model is offered with a maple 'board with Small Birds inlay and a 7.25" radius to satisfy the vintage Fender enthusiast in your life. That 635JM neck profile should also offer a flavour of classic Strat.

The Silver Sky has an alder body and reverse PRS headstock, vintage-style locking tuners and a bone nut. The tremolo is a key component. It sits flush to the body, set exclusively for downward travel on the whammy bar, and this, PRS says, helps make the guitar acoustically louder and increase the signal-to-noise ratio of its single-coil pickups.

Those three 635JM single-coils are wound for a rounded tone, and are controlled by a 5-way blade pickup selector switch, master volume and two tone controls.

There are no prices for the Lunar Ice Silver Sky, but expect it to come in a little more pricey than your common or garden Silver Sky, around £2,999 or so.

See PRS for more details.