Save big on Spark amps and get free shipping on everything through April in Positive Grid’s massive guitar month sale

Not content with a single day’s worth of celebration, the humble guitar has the whole month of April dedicated to acknowledging the world’s most popular stringed instrument. Keen to join in with the festivities, Positive Grid is celebrating International Guitar Month in style, with weekly discounts on gear as well as free shipping on everything across the whole month.

Each week during April, PG will be offering a different selection of savings on their ever-popular smart amps, and this week it’s the turn of the Positive Grid Spark 40 , which has got a tasty 10% discount and includes some excellent extras. Free shipping isn’t just on sale items either, you can get it on absolutely everything including the newly launched Spark Live and Spark Cab. You can also bag yourself 5% off the Positive Grid Spark Go , a tiny yet powerful guitar amp that’s great for playing on the move.

Positive Grid Spark 40: Was $299, now $269

The immeasurably popular Spark 40 has a tempting 10% discount as part of Positive Grid’s International Guitar Month celebration, letting you get your hands on an excellent <a href="https://www.musicradar.com/news/best-desktop-amps" data-link-merchant="musicradar.com"" data-link-merchant="positivegrid.com""> desktop guitar amp for less. It doesn’t stop there though, you’ll also get a Spark Traveler bag totally free, which usually retails at $60, and as an added extra, free shipping when you use the code GUITAR during checkout.

The Positive Grid Spark 40 completely blew the world of guitar away when it launched, offering an easy way to get great guitar tones at home. By utilizing modeling technology and combining it with a dedicated smartphone app, Positive Grid has quickly become a household name in the world of guitar, making it easier than ever for guitarists to practice their instruments.

We love the ease of use the Positive Grid Spark 40 delivers thanks to its largely cable -free operation. Just charge it up, plug your guitar in, and away you go. You can carry your amp to a quiet place in the house or just place it on your desktop or shelf in your practice space. We use ours in conjunction with a wireless guitar system , which means we can take it wherever we want, completely cable-free.