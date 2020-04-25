Porter & Davies reduces price of BC-X throne during lockdown

Porter & Davies has announced that it is reducing the price of its BC-X tactile monitoring drum throne until the 31st May, in a bid to help those playing at home have a more enjoyable experience from their acoustic and electric kits.

The BC-X is the entry-level Porter & Davies drum throne, and for a limited time will be reduced from £699 to £449, but it’s far more than just a stool. Housed inside the stool top is a Porter and Davies TT1 Tactile Transducer, which, aided by the BC-X Engine amp, pumps the low end of your kit through the stool and into your body using bone conduction. The result is highly accurate monitoring, and enhanced, stadium-style low end that you not only hear and feel, but is un noticeable to those around you.

Porter and Davies founder, Dill Davies says, “During these unusual times, with so many people staying at home, we are trying to help and support our customers in the best ways we can,’ said Dil Davies, Co-Founder of Porter & Davies, ‘the BC-X’s size, weight and powerful performance make it perfect for use at home. Reducing the price and making it more readily available is our way of helping musicians.”

The Porter and Davies BC-X is available at the special rate (BC-X Hardcase sold separately) directly from P&D’s store, here.