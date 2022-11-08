Plugin Boutique has crazy savings on 25 Softube software titles ahead of Black Friday - up to 67% off

Softube has become one the biggest and most respected names in music production software. This is largely down to the company producing some of the best emulations of hardware in software. Model 72, for example, is one of the best software recreations of the iconic Minimooog synth, while Drawmer 1973 Compressor and TubeTech Collection recreate some of the greatest outboard devices the studio world has known.

But the company also produces plugins based on its own designs; Parallels, for example, is an amazing, award-winning synth. All of these titles and a lot more are available in a huge Plugin Boutique pre-Black Friday sale (opens in new tab), where you can snap up some incredible Softube bargains, with up to 67% off! Here are just a few highlights…

(opens in new tab) Amp Room: Marshall Edition: €/$499, now €/$195 (opens in new tab)

Amp Room is Softube's pro guitar and bass platform, featuring emulations of legendary compressors and EQs, classic amps and cabinets, vintage pedals and mics. There are several editions and an incredible 10 Amp Room deals in Plugin Boutique's Black Friday sale, with the Marshall Edition currently the best deal at more than €/$304 off! You get four classic Marshall amps – Plexi, Silver Jubilee, JMP 2203, & Bluesbreaker 1962 – and eight cabs from the Marshall Cabinet Collection. Softube is the only officially licensed Marshall plug-in developer so you know the quality here is top notch, as is the discount, an incredible 66% off.

(opens in new tab) Model 72 Synthesizer System: €/$159, €/$79 (opens in new tab)

Softube's Model 72 is a faithful recreation of the 1972 Moog Minimoog, the most influential synthesizer ever created. It was used by the likes of Kraftwerk and Jean-Michel Jarre and has gone on to become a legendary instrument in music production. Softube's emulation is one of the best, with the company's component modelling emulating the original machine's characteristics down to circuit level. You also get modern flourishes, like a doubler and presets, making this an essential synth for your desktop studio. And at half price, this is a Plugin Boutique deal not to be missed.

(opens in new tab) Parallels Synthesizer: €/$149, €/$100 (opens in new tab)

Softube is not just well known for its recreations of classic gear. In Parallels the company has created a completely new synth with some incredible features and sounds. It's a synth that we described as one that “goes way beyond the usual virtual analogue plugin territory” as it really does deliver something entirely new. With an incredible 67% off – the best discount deal in the Plugin Boutique sale – there's never been a better time to visit this Parallels dimension.

These Softube deals are just a small selection of those in the Plugin Boutique sale. There are also amazing discounts on recreations of classic Tubetech and Drawmer outboard gear, a great saving on Softube's Modular synth set-up and more great Amp Room bargains. This is a pre-Black Friday sale that won't be around forever so if you want to experience some of the best software emulations going, head on over to Plugin Boutique now (opens in new tab).

And don't worry too much if you miss out on this, as we'll be sharing all the best Black Friday plugin deals we can find across Cyber weekend.

