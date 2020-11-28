Playground Sessions strikes a chord this Black Friday with some unmissable online piano lesson deals

2020 is proving to be a massive year for Black Friday Music deals , so it’s only right that Playground Sessions gets in on the action, offering online piano tuition with some tasty discounts. Being able to learn from industry pros from the comfort of your home is a pretty sweet deal, and these discount codes - which can save you up to $230 - are likely to make it even sweeter.

Buy one get one free lifetime or annual membership

Grab a free membership at Playground Sessions this Black Friday when you buy another at regular price. Learn to play piano today, with lessons from some of the industry's top pros. All memberships include hundreds of interactive lessons from beginner to advanced levels, free songs and loads more. Use the promo code bogo20 at checkout. View Deal

Playground Sessions lifetime membership:

$429.99 , now $199.99

If you want piano lessons for life, we can’t see deals getting any better than this. Playground Sessions’ lifetime membership is full of lessons that’ll get you playing in no time. Included is a music theory bootcamp, 40 free songs, and bonus courses. You’ll also get $80 in free song credits with this deal, so you’ll never run out of stuff to play. Use the promo code bfcm20 at checkout. View Deal

Playground Sessions 1 year membership: $129.99 , now $79.99

Make this year a musical one with $50 off at Playground Sessions. With an annual membership, you’ll have access to countless hours of video tutorials, as well as everything else Playground Sessions has to offer. Earn new content as you progress, and explore the fun gaming features on offer too - you’ll even get an extra $10 worth of song credits. Make sure to use the code bfcm20 to get your discount. View Deal

