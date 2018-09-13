Play the greatest new gear at the UK Guitar Show

As well as the exciting roster of performances, features and workshops on offer at the UK Guitar Show, there will also be a huge range of gear to try out and buy at special show prices. From vintage and rare to the newest and most exciting products of the moment, there's something to suit all interests and budgets in the Gear Hall.

Get ready to drool over instruments from the biggest names in guitars and amps: Faith, Peavey, Shergold, Auden, Martin, Blackstar, Fender, Patrick James Eggle, GEWA, Gretsch, Takamine, Jackson, Vox, Marshall, Ibanez, PRS, Ernie Ball, Music Man, Yamaha, Line 6, Taylor, Gordon Smith, DV Mark, Promenade, YellowRock and more.

Check out some beautiful gear you might not see in your local guitar store from AC Guitars, Stone Wolf, Reiver, Atkin, Bigfoot, Schwung, Case, Turnstone, CJ Swannell, Crimson, SBC, Drewman, Walrus Audio, Gardiner Houlgate, Gray, ThorpyFX, Seth Bacchus, Hayden Williams, Longfellow, PJD, Snap Dragon, The Gear Garage, Adrian Lucas and more.

Head to the Vintage Zone (across the road from the main Olympia building) and drool over 20 of Rory Gallagher's incredible guitar collection, including his iconic Strat! The Seven Decades band will also bring a brand new exhibition of their guitars and some amazing guitar memorabilia, as well as performing throughout the day.

It's not just guitars you'll see at the show - make sure your look and sound is top-notch with a wide range of strings, pedals, audio equipment, accessories and more from Flattley Guitar Pedals, D'Addario, Eyesore Merch, Focusrite, Neutrik, IK Multimedia, GuitarLayers, Pinegrove Leather, Veevar Tuition, Elixir Strings, Allianz and more.

The show is less than 3 weeks away - make sure you get advance tickets and save money on the door price!