PDP's compact New Yorker is a killer kit for beginners – and it's less than $300 for Cyber Monday

This mini kit from Drum Workshop's little brother is ideal for young drummers, new drummers and home practice

Decent Cyber Monday acoustic drum deals have proven pretty elusive so far. We'd almost given up hope when we spied this little beauty – $190 off PDP's excellent New Yorker kit, bringing it to a dollar under $299.

This kit - which comes in dazzling Sapphire Sparkle finish - comprises 10" and 13" toms, 13" snare and an 18" bass drum. Each drum is topped with Remo heads. 

Low-mass Teardrop mini lugs maximize shell resonance for a lively sound (not to mention making it lighter for carting the kit between home, venue and studio), while True-Pitch tuning rods with fine threads enable precision tuning.

The kit also comes complete with a bass drum riser with hoop cutout and a tom mount.

The New Yorker is a great little kit that's ideal for home practice in compact spaces, gigs in smaller venues and for younger drummers needing a kit that's more suited to their size. At this price, it's not to be missed.

PDP New Yorker kit: just $299.99 | save a massive $190
As far as mini kits for small venues and compact spaces go, the PDP New Yorker is a fantastic choice. Read our full review here.  It's available today with $190 in stunning Sapphire Sparkle finish.View Deal

