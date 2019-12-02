PDP's compact New Yorker is a killer kit for beginners – and it's less than $300 for Cyber Monday

Decent Cyber Monday acoustic drum deals have proven pretty elusive so far. We'd almost given up hope when we spied this little beauty – $190 off PDP's excellent New Yorker kit, bringing it to a dollar under $299.
This kit - which comes in dazzling Sapphire Sparkle finish - comprises 10" and 13" toms, 13" snare and an 18" bass drum. Each drum is topped with Remo heads.
Low-mass Teardrop mini lugs maximize shell resonance for a lively sound (not to mention making it lighter for carting the kit between home, venue and studio), while True-Pitch tuning rods with fine threads enable precision tuning.
The kit also comes complete with a bass drum riser with hoop cutout and a tom mount.
The New Yorker is a great little kit that's ideal for home practice in compact spaces, gigs in smaller venues and for younger drummers needing a kit that's more suited to their size. At this price, it's not to be missed.
