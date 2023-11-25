One of the top guitar pedal tuners you can buy is lurking in the Black Friday deals at the cheapest price we've ever seen it

Every player needs the best guitar tuner they can afford; it's the most important piece of gear we'll ever buy, apart from the guitar itself. If you're not in tune, you'll never sound good. So why cheap out on a tuner? There's no need to with this Black Friday guitar deal because you can bag yourself a limited edition pedal tuner from the top name in accuracy Peterson with a 37% saving right now at Thomann. on the Peterson StroboStomp LE. For the US there's a Guitar Center discount to be had on the standard edition too.

It's easy to get carried away with the electric guitars, amp modellers and pedal bargains in the Black Friday music deals but this is the kind of deal that will pay dividends for years – and the useful features Peterson has packed into this limited edition 75th anniversary gold version are unique.

Peterson StroboStomp LE tuner: Was £185, now £115

A top name in guitar tuners, and a top discount for Thomann's Cyberweek sale – HD display, high accuracy and a huge range of Sweetened Tunings that could make you sound better, not just in tune! And it's in a limited edition gold finish.

This special version even comes with its own gold braided micro USB cable but the specs elsewhere are the real treasure: a large HD display that I've seen in person and it's great, the ability to colour code specific tunings you use in different vibrant screen hues is great too.

Peterson StroboStomp tuner: $29 off at Guitar Center

Get this top-rated guitar tuner for $119.99 down from $149 and enjoy a stunning display, incredible accuracy and the chance to sound even better with over 100 of Peterson's Sweetened Tunings onboard. Find out why this is such a highly respected brand in the guitar world and beyond with this wise investment for your pedalboard.

The biggest headline feature is Peterson's 'True Strobe' tech with ± 0.1 cent accuracy that gives all players peace of mind when they plug in. But this is also a hugely useful tuner for another reason that's bespoke to Peterson: the company's Sweetended Tunings.

There's over 100 of them in the StroboStomp LE. These are tweaked tunings that are designed to get the best from your tuning choices with "several degrees of harmony or consonance in a tuning preset". When matched with your needs they can allow your instrument to sound… sweeter!

The preset tunings cover everything from Eddie Van Halen's tuning, to open tunings and Peterson's sweeteners designed for electric and acoustic guitars.