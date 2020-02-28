Noel Gallagher resurrects Oasis-era song Come On Outside for his new solo EP

Noel Gallagher might be done with Oasis the band, but he's not done mining his creative work from that era of his life. His 2015 High Flying Birds album Chasing Yesterday featured an old reworked Oasis track with Lock All The Doors, and now he's brought back a song from the Dig Out Your Soul sessions circa 2008.

Come On Outside features on forthcoming EP Blue Moon Rising (released 6 March) and although there's no Oasis version in circulation, fans previously heard it in unreleased demo form when it surfaced on YouTube in 2013. You can hear that version below.

“So I’m rummaging down the back of the couch and found this fucker!!" Noel said in a statement to announce the song's official release on Friday. "Maybe the last great Oasis tune? Maybe not.”

We can certainly imagine Liam singing this one.

Liam and Noel Gallagher onstage with Oasis in Italy, 2008 (Image credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty)

The Blue Moon Rising EP features Come On Outside alongside previously released singles Blue Moon Rising and Wandering Star plus two remixes of the title track. It's release March 6 via Sour Mash Records.