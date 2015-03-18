Noel Gallagher talks guitars, production, songwriting and Chasing Yesterday

An interviewer's dream, Noel Gallagher is never at a loss for words – or opinions on just about anything. Asked to assess how he acquitted himself as both musician and producer on Chasing Yesterday, the just-released second album by Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, he gets right to it:

"Noel Gallagher the producer thinks Noel Gallagher the musician is a lazy bastard," he says. "He must try harder. He must fucking try harder. He must dig deep and go to the well. Noel Gallagher the musician thinks Noel Gallagher the producer is a genius. And he tries his best, but some things are beyond him, so he has to ask his friends to help him out. They come to an agreement somewhere in the middle that it’s all right, as long as they make a great record.”

Chasing Yesterday builds on HFB's 2011 myriad strengths – it's packed with widescreen hooks, deft arrangements and robust instrumentation – as Gallagher continues his maturation as the preeminent purveyor of smart, dark-hued, majestic rock and effervescent pop. There are a few surprising new wrinkles, such as the honest-to-God sax solo that graces the album opener Riverman (one of Gallagher's best), as well as a trio of female guests vocalists that culminates in a near duet (courtesy of Joy Rose) on the intoxicating The Right Stuff.

During a tour stop in Denmark, Gallagher sat down with MusicRadar to talk about the new album, working with his good friend Johnny Marr, his guitars and gear, and what he thinks of the Blurred Lines verdict.

You're sole producer of Chasing Yesterday, but I have a feeling that you've probably produced a lot of your recordings in the past, despite what the credits might say.

“Yeah. Yeah, that’s true. My role on this album wasn’t too dissimilar to my role on every other fucking Oasis record, apart for the fact that someone else took all the credit for it.”

The sax solo on Riverman threw me at first, but it does work beautifully. What would the Noel from 20 years ago have had to say about a sax break?

“That’s an interesting one. See, this is the great thing about how music evolves. I mean, Riverman and The Right Stuff are about as far and away as you’re gonna get from Supersonic, especially if you’re listening to them one after the other. But if you’re listening to them on the journey, it’s the next logical step, I think. If someone had played me Riverman 20 years ago during the Definitely Maybe sessions, I would’ve thought it was fucking great. No, I probably would’ve thought it was beyond me. It would’ve been at that point.”

Sax solos aside, what can you safely say we’ll never hear on one of your records? You rapping?

“That’s a good one. I might have to do some rapping to get some chart success. So I’m not going to rule out rapping. What I will rule out is toasting – you know, that Jamaican rapping? I won’t do it. And you’re not going to hear any heavy metal. No shredding. No, no, no, there won’t be any shredding on the gee-tar. Not on one of my records.”

You’re touring with a brass section and a full choir. If you keep that up, you’re going to be like the Rolling Stones of the ‘70s.

“That’s right. And I’ll be as broke as them.” [Laughs]