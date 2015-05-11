Noel Gallagher on Marr, Les Pauls and songwriters vs bands

Is it true that Johnny Marr has given you not one, but two of his Smiths Les Pauls over the years?

"He's given me three or four guitars down the years. He's given me a 60s Les Paul that used to belong to Pete Townshend, and he's given me a black Les Paul that was a Smiths guitar that was used on the track The Queen Is Dead.

"He also gave me a Fender Stratocaster. I don't know what he used it on, but I wrote and recorded Don't Look Back In Anger on it. I think that's it. He only loaned them to me, and I've never given them back. He's not getting them now."

Would you be tempted to extend the collaboration? Why don't you have Johnny in the live band, for example? He's not averse to joining bands for periods of time.

"He's on the road doing his own thing. Needless to say, if I even had the slightest, one per cent thought that Johnny Marr would join my band and play guitar, I would fucking get on my knees and beg him to do it.

"He's got a solo thing going on, I think. Rightly so. It's about time he started making records for himself and stopped fucking about."

Some people talk about guitars 'having a lot of songs in them', where they are especially inspiring for songwriting. Do you have an acoustic that's a go-to guitar for writing?

"No, I go for the other approach. I will have a guitar in my house for two years, but then I'll think, 'That's all used up now.' Then I'll send it back to my lock-up, and I'll just pick another one at random. I'll take it home, tune it up, clean it up. I think all guitars have got songs in them. So I'll shake it up a bit.

"Sometimes I'll want to have an acoustic at home for years. For the last couple of years, it's been this Nash Strat[-type]. But the last six months it has kind of dried up a bit, so I'll put that back in the lock-up, and then I'll dig another one out to see if something comes from it. Usually it does, funnily enough."