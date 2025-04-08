“Almost a lifetime ago, a few Burnage lads got together and created something special. Something that time can’t out date”: Original Oasis drummer Tony McCarroll pens a wistful message out to his old bandmates

Tony McCarroll, the original drummer with Oasis, has broken cover and penned a message to the band on Instagram.

No, he isn’t begging for his old job back. It’s a bit more considered and thoughtful than that. Complete with a pic of himself back in his younger days, McCarroll wrote: “Almost a lifetime ago, a few Burnage lads got together and created something special. Something that time can’t out date, the start of a wave that’s evidently still rolling with the last real band before the world changed.”

“Oasis captured the time and minds of the people; we were the same as them, and they felt it. The connection. Over the last year or two, I've noticed something new in the gig and QnA crowds.... youth. The circle has started again lads. A new generation ready to start a journey of listening.”

“The circle has started again lads. A new generation ready to start a journey of listening,” he said. “Actually, I’m a bit jealous of that blank canvas they’re about to start on.”

“Lads, the world is excited to see this, it’s all people are talking about. The time ‘feels’ right, I can’t wait to see how it all goes down,” he expressed.

“Liam, Noel, Bone, Gem…. (I better stop there as I’m not sure who else) Good luck with everything, and don’t forget to stop and take it in! If the drummer fancies a stage partner for Supersonic at Heaton Park, give us a buzz ;)”

McCarroll, of course, played on the band’s debut album, Definitely Maybe and the subsequent singles Whatever and Some Might Say, before being dumped in April 1995. By common consent his technique was fairly basic and with Noel wanting to record more adventurous material on (What’s The Story?) Morning Glory, he was given his P45, reputedly on the day the last Oasis recording he featured on, Some Might Say, hit Number One.

In 1999 he sued the band for unpaid royalties. Originally McCarroll claimed £18 million, a fifth of what the band had earned up to that point, but in the end he reached an out of court settlement for a mere £550,000.

Since then the drummer has set up a studio in Denton, East Manchester, helping young bands take their first steps in recording, as well as publishing a memoir of his Oasis days called Oasis: The Truth in 2010.

There’s no news yet on who will behind the kit come July and the Oasis reunion shows. The likelihood of it being McCarroll is virtually nil.

