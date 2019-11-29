More

New to music production? This HP Black Friday laptop deal could be too good to ignore

Save a massive $850 on the HP Pavilion 15z touch

HP Pavilion 15z touch
(Image credit: HP)

OK, it’s not the most powerful music-making laptop in the world, but the Black Friday deal on this HP Pavilion 15z touch laptop loops pretty impressive. It’s down from $1298.99 to $448.99, a massive $850 saving.

Running Windows 10 Home, this laptop contains an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 16GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It has a 15.6-inch touch display, and comes with two standard USB 3 ports and one USB 3 Type-C port.

If you’re a beginner who’s looking for a cheap laptop for music-making, this is a machine that could be well worth investigating.

HP Pavilion 15z touch laptop: $1298.99 $448.99
Looking for a cheap laptop for music making? This HP model comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 16GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage, and is currently available with a massive Black Friday discount.

