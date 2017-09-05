New tech gear of the month: review round-up (September 2017)

As the nights start to draw in, we're sure you're relishing the thought of hunkering down in your studio for the next six months, and possibly adding to your collection of gear.

There's certainly plenty to tempt you in the following gallery, as we revisit all the tech product reviews that were published on MusicRadar in August.

MusicRadar's verdict:

“The combination of a solid analogue sound engine, uniquely powerful sequencer and competitive price point make this a must-try synth."

FULL REVIEW: Novation Circuit Mono Station

4.5 out of 5

(Originally reviewed in Future Music)