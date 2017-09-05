New tech gear of the month: review round-up (September 2017)
Novation Circuit Mono Station
As the nights start to draw in, we're sure you're relishing the thought of hunkering down in your studio for the next six months, and possibly adding to your collection of gear.
There's certainly plenty to tempt you in the following gallery, as we revisit all the tech product reviews that were published on MusicRadar in August.
MusicRadar's verdict:
“The combination of a solid analogue sound engine, uniquely powerful sequencer and competitive price point make this a must-try synth."
FULL REVIEW: Novation Circuit Mono Station
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
AmpleSound Ample Ethno Ukulele
MusicRadar's verdict:
“More ukes than you could ever need! A big thumbs up."
FULL REVIEW: AmpleSound Ample Ethno Ukulele
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Vir2 Instruments Vital Series Mallets
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Despite a few niggles, Mallets is lots of fun and sounds superb."
FULL REVIEW: Vir2 Instruments Vital Series Mallets
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Klevgrand Gaffel
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Gaffel is elegant and affordable, with a multitrack approach that actually constitutes a creative opportunity as well as an effective technical workaround."
FULL REVIEW: Klevgrand Gaffel
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Softube OTO Biscuit 8-Bit Effects
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A fierce, incendiary sound-mangler reined in by one of the smoothest filters we’ve heard in software and embellished with four capable effects."
FULL REVIEW: Softube OTO Biscuit 8-Bit Effects
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Zynaptiq Wormhole
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A sound design monster for both music and post production, Wormhole does things to your signals that can’t be done with any other plugin."
FULL REVIEW: Zynaptiq Wormhole
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Stereoping Synth Controller
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Boasting the size, simplicity, flexibility and usefulness you need, the Stereoping controller could be the tool to free you from screengazing."
FULL REVIEW: Stereoping Synth Controller
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Shure KSM8
MusicRadar's verdict:
“It’s priced for pro users, but the KSM8 is a beauty of a mic that ditches the all-rounder status in favour of vocal live performance and reinforcement duties."
FULL REVIEW: Shure KSM8
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Korg Kronos 88 Music Workstation
MusicRadar's verdict:
"A subtle evolution, but one that keeps Kronos firmly at the top of the diminishing workstation pile."
FULL REVIEW: Korg Kronos 88 Music Workstation
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Novation Peak
MusicRadar's verdict:
"Peak is versatile and largely intuitive, with a unique sound that excels at dark, trippy, grainy electronica and FX. A worthy flagship for Novation’s synth line."
FULL REVIEW: Novation Peak
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Cyclone Analogic TT-606
MusicRadar's verdict
"An excellent drum machine that combines real analogue sound with modern features."
FULL REVIEW: Cyclone Analogic TT-606
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Elektron Digitakt
MusicRadar's verdict:
"With deep sequencing and a powerful sound engine, Digitakt is the ‘affordable’ Elektron groovebox we’ve been dreaming of."
FULL REVIEW: Elektron Digitakt
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Cyclone Analogic TT-78
MusicRadar's verdict:
"An excellent drum machine that combines real analogue sound with modern features."
FULL REVIEW: Cyclone Analogic TT-78
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)