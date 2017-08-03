AmpleSound Ample Ethno Ukulele review

More ukes than you could ever need! A big thumbs up.

The first in Ample’s new Ethno series is a 2.2GB multisampled Kamaka HF-3 ukulele, comprising both High and Low G soundbanks, and featuring nine keyswitchable articulations - Strum, Sustain, Palm Mute, Natural Harmonic, Hammer On/Pull Off, etc - and two microphone channels (Body and Ambient).

Adjustment of the ukulele’s sound comes in the shape of Resonance Gain and Release controls; sliders for setting the gains of the Release, FX (scratches, slaps, etc), and Fret sound Attack and Release; and a stereo Double control for offsetting the left and right channels.

Ample’s powerful Tab player and Strummer sequencer are in place, too, as is their standard FX pedalboard (Delay, Reverb, Compressor, Phaser and more).

AEU sounds amazingly realistic, offers an impressive degree of tweakability and is relatively straightforward to play and program, making it particularly easy to combine and control articulation and chord keyswitches. It’s undoubtedly the best sampled ukulele we’ve ever come across!