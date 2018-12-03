New music tech gear of the month: review round-up (December 2018)

It may be cooling down outside, but our cockles have been warmed by the hot gear that's been landing on the tech test bench recently.

To make life easier for you, we have rounded-up all the tech reviews that appeared on the site in November for your viewing pleasure. We start with the Analogue Solutions Generator.

MusicRadar's verdict:

“Generator goes quite a bit further than many similar units. Great for experimenting with intricate sequencing and modulation.”

FULL REVIEW: Analogue Solutions Generator

4.5 out of 5

(Originally reviewed in Future Music)