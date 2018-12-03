New music tech gear of the month: review round-up (December 2018)
Analogue Solutions Generator
It may be cooling down outside, but our cockles have been warmed by the hot gear that's been landing on the tech test bench recently.
To make life easier for you, we have rounded-up all the tech reviews that appeared on the site in November for your viewing pleasure. We start with the Analogue Solutions Generator.
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Generator goes quite a bit further than many similar units. Great for experimenting with intricate sequencing and modulation.”
FULL REVIEW: Analogue Solutions Generator
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
iZotope RX 7
MusicRadar's verdict:
“iZotope’s high-tech quest to make our audio better goes on; the new modules are well worth the money if you need them.”
FULL REVIEW: iZotope RX 7
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Native Instruments Komplete Kontrol A-Series
MusicRadar's verdict:
“At these prices, the A-Series makes for a fantastic entry point into Komplete and music production in general.”
FULL REVIEW: Native Instruments Komplete Kontrol A-Series
5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Novation SL MkIII
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Well-designed and versatile. For those who work with both hardware and software, this may be the best studio centrepiece on the market.”
FULL REVIEW: Novation SL MkIII
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A typically hard-wearing, affordable 2-channel audio and MIDI interface that prioritises audio fidelity and build quality.”
FULL REVIEW: Mackie Onyx Producer 2.2
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
ADPTR Metric AB
MusicRadar's verdict:
“If A/B mix comparison plays any part at all in your production process, Metric AB is a plugin you simply have to try.”
FULL REVIEW: ADPTR Metric AB
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Sononym Sononym
MusicRadar's verdict:
“The future for this new productivity tool is very bright indeed.”
FULL REVIEW: Sononym Sononym
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Mastering The Mix Animate
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Dynamic enhancement, polishing, beefing up, embiggening and more are all on the cards with this eye-popping plugin gem.”
FULL REVIEW: Mastering The Mix Animate
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Universal Audio Century Tube Channel Strip
MusicRadar's verdict:
“CTCS turns your UA audio interface into a responsive and fabulous-sounding analogue recording channel strip.”
FULL REVIEW: Universal Audio Century Tube Channel Strip
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Slate Digital FG-A
MusicRadar's verdict:
“An API 550a emulation with - ahem - knobs on, and the most convincing representation we’ve heard to date.”
FULL REVIEW: Slate Digital FG-A
5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Tone2 Gladiator 3
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Not a massive upgrade, but Gladiator is still a synthesis force to be reckoned with.”
FULL REVIEW: Tone2 Gladiator 3
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)