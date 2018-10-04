New music tech gear of the month: review round-up (October 2018)
TC Electronic TC2290-DT
MusicRadar's verdict:
“We love the TC2290-DT plugin, and the controller is quite cool, but the inextricable linking of the two is maddening.”
FULL REVIEW: TC Electronic TC2290-DT
3.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Native Instruments TRK-01
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A rich, flexible, keenly-priced source of hybrid kicks and synthesised basslines that sounds great and inspires creativity.”
FULL REVIEW: Native Instruments TRK-01
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Softube Tube-Tech Complete Collection Mk II
MusicRadar's verdict:
With the nights starting to draw in, chances are you'll be spending more time in your studio over the next few months. So, why not banish your Autumnal angst by giving your setup an upgrade?
There's plenty of new software and hardware to choose from - all the stuff we reviewed on MusicRadar in September, for example...
“Existing users might feel a little short- changed, but the definitive virtual Tube- Techs look and sound better than ever.”
FULL REVIEW: Softube Tube-Tech Complete Collection Mk II
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Adam Audio T5V Monitors
MusicRadar's verdict:
“The T5V delivers plenty of clarity, decent imaging and volume from a pretty compact footprint. A tidy package, at a good price.”
FULL REVIEW: Adam Audio T5V Monitors
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Arturia DrumBrute Impact
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Not the most versatile on the market, but it combines quality drum synth sounds with a killer sequencer, at a very tempting price.”
FULL REVIEW: Arturia DrumBrute Impact
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Arturia Keylab Essential 49
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Robust build quality, fantastic Arturia Analog Lab integration and a decent software bundle make for a real winning combination.”
FULL REVIEW: Arturia Keylab Essential 49
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Audient iD44
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Four high quality analogue microphone pres, oodles of digital expansion capability, monitoring options aplenty... There’s a lot to like.”
FULL REVIEW: Audient iD44
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
IK Multimedia UNO
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Despite some manufacturing compromises, UNO is a great-sounding source of analogue basses and leads at a bargain price.”
FULL REVIEW: IK Multimedia UNO
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Nektar Pacer
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A highly configurable control surface which leaves your hands free, for guitar-centric studio musicians and live electronics artists alike.”
FULL REVIEW: Nektar Pacer
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Sonicsmith Squaver P1+ & Convertor+
MusicRadar's verdict:
“These two units offer something a little different to analogue synthesis, but it’s perhaps most useful as part of a larger system.”
FULL REVIEW: Sonicsmith Squaver P1+ & Convertor+
3.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)