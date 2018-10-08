New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (October 2018)

The summer may be a distant memory, but the stunning gear that has passed through MusicRadar HQ recently has kept the spring well and truly in our step.

Here, we have rounded-up everything that was reviewed on the site within the month of September for your viewing pleasure. We start with the Reverend Bolt-on Series Buckshot.

MusicRadar's verdict:

“The Buckshot provided us with the religious experience we were praying for.”

FULL REVIEW: Reverend Bolt-on Series Buckshot

4 out of 5

(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)