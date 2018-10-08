New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (October 2018)
Reverend Bolt-on Series Buckshot
The summer may be a distant memory, but the stunning gear that has passed through MusicRadar HQ recently has kept the spring well and truly in our step.
Here, we have rounded-up everything that was reviewed on the site within the month of September for your viewing pleasure. We start with the Reverend Bolt-on Series Buckshot.
MusicRadar's verdict:
“The Buckshot provided us with the religious experience we were praying for.”
FULL REVIEW: Reverend Bolt-on Series Buckshot
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Reverend Reeves Gabrels Dirtbike
MusicRadar's verdict:
“If ever there was a guitar that could challenge your preconceptions and prejudices against the practicality of running a single pickup, it’s this.”
FULL REVIEW: Reverend Reeves Gabrels Dirtbike
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Orange OMEC Teleport
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Effectively, if you don’t mind taking a laptop on stage, this pedal can be anything you want it to be. In all, a very useful widget.”
FULL REVIEW: Orange OMEC Teleport
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Atomic Ampli-Firebox
MusicRadar's verdict:
“There are plenty of amp-in-a-box pedals out there but this is an amps-in-a-box pedal.”
FULL REVIEW: Atomic Ampli-Firebox
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
KHDK Dark Blood
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Convincing high-gain tones and noise suppression in one pedal.”
FULL REVIEW: KHDK Dark Blood
5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
LunaStone Blue Drive 1
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A responsive low-to-medium level overdrive with a cutting edge, whatever your musical preference.”
FULL REVIEW: LunaStone Blue Drive 1
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Guild Jetstar
MusicRadar's verdict:
“It’s not quite an impulse buy - but the very sensible price buys you a competent build and a distinctive retro vibe that’s matched by the sounds we hear.”
FULL REVIEW: Guild Jetstar
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Electro-Harmonix Oceans 11 Reverb
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A very efficient way to put some reverb on your ’board both in terms of cost and size.”
FULL REVIEW: Electro-Harmonix Oceans 11 Reverb
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Gretsch G6228FM Players Edition Jet BT
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Unless you’re one of those people that think music died when Elvis was drafted into the US Army, this primped, modded and player-centric Jet should suit you right down to the ground.”
FULL REVIEW: Gretsch G6228FM Players Edition Jet BT
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
LunaStone Smooth Drive 1
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Versatility in a boost pedal - a clean or a tonally focused boost of your own choosing.”
FULL REVIEW: LunaStone Smooth Drive 1
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Sigma Modern Series GECE-3+
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A well-finished, highly playable and very likeable modern electro that makes use of ebony for a clear voice.”
FULL REVIEW: Sigma Modern Series GECE-3+
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
PRS SE Santana Standard
MusicRadar's verdict:
“This guitar will not only get you on the PRS ladder, but for existing PRS fans it’s a good knockabout guitar that won’t make you blub inconsolably when they get dinged in action.”
FULL REVIEW: PRS SE Santana Standard
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
LunaStone Boost 18
MusicRadar's verdict:
“We always liked the Pusher and the extra 3dB here makes this a worthwhile successor.”
FULL REVIEW: LunaStone Boost 18
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Danelectro 59X
MusicRadar's verdict:
“If you're seeking versatile tones and retro vibes, this new take on an old Dano classic is worth investigating.”
FULL REVIEW: Danelectro 59X
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Art and Lutherie Legacy Denim Blue Q-Discrete
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A distinctive-looking acoustic with tones to match..”
FULL REVIEW: Art and Lutherie Legacy Denim Blue Q-Discrete
3.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Gretsch G6131T Players Edition Jet FT
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Yes, it’s been tweaked to streamline its performance but tonally at least, the G6131T FT is a good old-fashioned Duo Jet.”
FULL REVIEW: Gretsch G6131T Players Edition Jet FT
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Sigma Modern Series GK2CE-4+ KOA
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A solid and well-finished Taylor-inspired koa build for less than the bigger competition.”
FULL REVIEW: Sigma Modern Series GK2CE-4+ KOA
3.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Guild S-100 Polara
MusicRadar's verdict:
“The S-100, now a cornerstone of modern Guild, raises the bar a little, not just cosmetically but sonically, too.”
FULL REVIEW: Guild S-100 Polara
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
PRS SE Tremonti Standard 2018
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Standard? This guitar is anything but”
FULL REVIEW: PRS SE Tremonti Standard 2018
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)