LunaStone Smooth Drive 1 review

LunaStone’s vision for the Smooth Drive 1 encompasses the silkier side of the blues and a little jazz - name-checking BB King, Larry Carlton and 335s in their marketing.

And certainly the tonal character is more subdued. Or, in other words, it’s smoother than the Blues 1 - not so strident and a little fuller in the midrange, although it can still get a bit snarky at high tone and gain knob levels.

The pedal is designed as a response to players who wanted a gentler version of the TOD 1 and, as such, it has less gain and compression than that pedal, allowing more leeway in knob juxtaposition for just breaking up and low level drive tones.

There is also a nice line in enhanced clean boost, all delivered with real responsiveness. Overall, it’s a great all-round pedal to place in front of a decent amp and compares very favourably to an Analogman KOT.